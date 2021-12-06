CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 4:30 pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to consider the following application:

1. Certificate of Appropriateness for 242 and 244 South Broadway for exterior renovations and new signage.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, attention Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner