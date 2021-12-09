NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District 241, Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 5:00 p.m. on December 20, 2021 in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 W. Richway Drive, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider that the School District abate property taxes levied by the School District on the properties identified as tax parcel numbers (the “Property”):

Address Parcel Number

Wedgewood Cove Estates, Lot 12, Block 6, No. 1 Replat PID 34.476.0410

Wedgewood Cove Estates, Lot 10, Block 6, No. 1 Replat PID 34.476.0390

Lot 1, Block 3, Tiger Hills Second PID 34.417-0210

Any person who constructs a single family home, duplex, or multi-family complex, files application, and obtains formal approval from the appropriate local jurisdictions between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021 shall be eligible to receive 100% tax abatement of the School District’s share of the increased real estate taxes resulting from the newly constructed housing unit for a period of 5 years.

Information concerning the proposed project, including a draft copy of the abatement resolution, will be on file at Brookside Education Center on and after the date of this notice. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Superintendent’s Office before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Dated: December 8, 2021

By: Jill Marin, School Board Clerk