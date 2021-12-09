ALBERT LEA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241

FREEBORN COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board for the Albert Lea Area Schools ISD 241 (the “School Board”), State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on December 20, 2021 beginning at approximately 5:00 PM in the Board Room at the Brookside Education Center located at 211 W. Richway in Albert Lea. The purpose is to conduct a public hearing relating to the School Board’s proposed tax abatement to the VFW Lofts project pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1799, all inclusive, as amended. The project includes redeveloping of the former VFW site in the City of Albert Lea into 22 units of market rate rental housing.

The property to be included in the abatement area includes parcel numbers 34.004.0050, 34.004.0040 and 34.004.0022 in the City of Albert Lea. The proposed tax abatement begins in 2024 and will be terminated no later than 2033. The amount of the proposed tax abatement will not exceed $32,700 over the term of the tax abatement.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

/s/ Jill Marin, Clerk