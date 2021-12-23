Roger F. Rayman, of Glenville, MN passed away on December 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society, Albert Lea, MN. Per Roger’s wish, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Bohemian Brick Hall at a later date.

Roger Fred Rayman was born on February 28, 1931 to Fred and Lillian Rayman. He grew up in rural Myrtle, MN where he attended country school and helped on his family farm. Roger later went on to work for Continental Castings, Land O’Lakes, Farmstead, and most recently, the Freeborn County Shopper where he retired from after 25 years in 2019.

On December 21, 1952, Roger was united in marriage to JeVonne Flaten. Together they had five children and later divorced. Roger then married Darlene (Edwin) Peterson on January 6, 1979, who had 10 children. Spending time with family was very important to Roger. It was his priority to attend many athletic events and support his children in the activities they were involved in. Roger also enjoyed spending time with and teasing his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Roger had several hobbies including traveling, riding and racing motorcycles, attending Sturgis motorcycle rallies, fishing with close friends and family, and restoring old John Deere tractors. He was an avid MN Gophers basketball fan and enjoyed attending these games with his children. Roger was very proud of his Czech heritage and an active member of the ZCBJ Lodge #44 of rural Myrtle, a proud and active member of the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Club, and a charter member of the Falcons Motorcycle Club of Albert Lea.

Roger touched many lives throughout his life and will be missed by many. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Roger is survived by his children, Daniel (Kathy) Rayman, Craig (Marcia) Rayman, Jeff (Michelle) Rayman, Lisa (Daniel) Ziebell, and Laurie Lundmark; first wife JeVonne Budach; stepchildren, Diane Bridges, Dorene (Randy) Brandsoy, Dawn (David) Thomas, Darla (Allan) Terpstra, Debra (Marty Rethemeier), Donica (Timothy) Lee, Norma (Scott) Rasmusson, and Nancy (Wayne) Jacobs; 37 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; granddaughter in infancy, Shanna Rayman; and stepsons, Dale Peterson, Danny Peterson and special friend David Bolhuis.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Good Samaritan Society, St. Croix Hospice and the Glenville Fire Department First Responders.

Memorials preferred to the Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall: c/o Dan Rayman, 380 2nd Ave NW, Glenville, MN 56036.