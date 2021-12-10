Schools cancel classes Friday with major snowstorm expected

Area schools are cancelling classes Friday as heavy snow is expected to move through the area.

Those canceled include the following:

• Albert Lea Area Schools

• NRHEG School

• United Preschool

• United South Central School

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for more cancellations as they are reported.