Schools cancel classes Friday with major snowstorm expected
Published 8:52 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021
Area schools are cancelling classes Friday as heavy snow is expected to move through the area.
Those canceled include the following:
• Albert Lea Area Schools
• NRHEG School
• United Preschool
• United South Central School
A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Check back for more cancellations as they are reported.