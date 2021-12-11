Scoreboard
Published 6:54 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
Thursday’s results
Boys basketball
Kenyon Wanamingo 72, NRHEG 54
KW 29 43 – 72
NR 23 31 – 54
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 3 points, Porter Peterson 3 points; Daxter Lee 21 points; Sam Olson 4 points; Tyrone Wilson 17 points; Jaxon Beck 2 points; Will Tuttle 2 points
Girls basketball
NRHEG 74, Kenyon Wanamingo 46
NR 37 37 – 74
KW 24 22 – 46
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Erin Jacobson 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 5 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Sophie Stork 15 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Sarah George 4 points, 3 rebounds
T/ML/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 43
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
NRHEG 62, Blooming Prairie 53
NR 19 43 – 62
BP 17 36 – 53
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 1 point; Porter Peterson 14 points, Daxter Lee 20 points, 9 rebounds; Sam Olson 5 points; Tyrone Wilson 16 points, 7 steals; Jaxon Beck 6 points, 10 rebounds
Girls basketball
NRHEG 68, Blue Earth Area 44
NR 42 26 – 68
BEA 24 20 – 44
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists; Erin Jacobson 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 assists; Sophie Stork 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists; Sarah George 2 points, 4 rebounds
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61, United South Central 24
United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 8 points, 5 rebounds; Hannah Meyer 5 points; Macy Zebro 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Lexi Johnson 3 points; Madison Klingbeil 3 points; Kelsie Chapman 3 points; Elizabeth Meyer 3 points
West Fork 55, Northwood- Kensett 28