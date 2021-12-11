Scoreboard

Thursday’s results

Boys basketball

Kenyon Wanamingo 72, NRHEG 54

KW  29  43 – 72

NR  23  31 – 54

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 3 points, Porter Peterson 3 points; Daxter Lee 21 points; Sam Olson 4 points; Tyrone Wilson 17 points; Jaxon Beck 2 points; Will Tuttle 2 points

Girls basketball

NRHEG 74, Kenyon Wanamingo 46

NR 37  37 – 74

KW  24  22 – 46

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Erin Jacobson 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 5 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Sophie Stork 15 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Sarah George 4 points, 3 rebounds

T/ML/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 43

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

NRHEG 62, Blooming Prairie 53

NR  19  43 – 62

BP  17  36 – 53

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 1 point; Porter Peterson 14 points, Daxter Lee 20 points, 9 rebounds; Sam Olson 5 points; Tyrone Wilson 16 points, 7 steals; Jaxon Beck 6 points, 10 rebounds

Girls basketball

NRHEG 68, Blue Earth Area 44

NR 42  26 – 68

BEA  24  20 – 44

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists; Erin Jacobson 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 assists; Sophie Stork 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists; Sarah George 2 points, 4 rebounds

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61, United South Central 24

United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 8 points, 5 rebounds; Hannah Meyer 5 points; Macy Zebro 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Lexi Johnson 3 points; Madison Klingbeil 3 points; Kelsie Chapman 3 points; Elizabeth Meyer 3 points

West Fork 55, Northwood- Kensett 28

