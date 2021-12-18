Scoreboard

Published 9:30 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Thursday’s results

Boys hockey

Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1

Tuesday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 6, Minnehaha Academy 5

AL  2  1  2  (1) – 6

MA  2  2  7  (0) – 5

Girls hockey

New Ulm 7, Albert Lea 1

NU 2 3 2 – 7

AL 0 1 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Rachel Doppelhammer 40 saves

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16

LM  22  22  12  10 – 66

EG  3  6  0  7 – 16

Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Bennett Berger 10 assists, 3 steals; Denton Kingland 11 points; Kadin Abele 9 points; AJ Ramaker 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Lance Helming 8 points; Eli Menke 3 rebounds, 3 assists; David Hugo 7 points, 2 assists, 3 steals; Alex Mannes 5 points

NRHEG 71, St. James 68

NR  42  29 – 71

SJ  35  33 – 68

NRHEG stats: Porter Peterson 32 points; Daxter Lee 19 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Tyrone Wilson 6 points; Charlie Nissen 4 points; Jaxon Beck 6 points; Will Tuttle 2 points

Girls basketball

Albert Lea 59, Faribault 31

Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points, 6 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 10 points

NRHEG 78, LeSueur Henderson 48

NR  38  40 – 78

LH  21  27 – 48

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 1 point, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Sophie Stork 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Paige Nielsen 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Sarah George 6 points, 6 rebounds

Blue Earth Area 38, United South Central 26

United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 14 points, 8 rebounds; Hannah Meyer 6 points, 5 rebounds; Macy Zebro 2 points, 4 rebounds; Lexi Johnson 2 points; Skylar Niebuhr 2 points; Elizabeth Meyer 3 rebounds; Taylor Schroeder 2 assists

