Scoreboard
Published 9:30 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
Thursday’s results
Boys hockey
Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1
Tuesday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 6, Minnehaha Academy 5
AL 2 1 2 (1) – 6
MA 2 2 7 (0) – 5
Girls hockey
New Ulm 7, Albert Lea 1
NU 2 3 2 – 7
AL 0 1 0 – 1
Albert Lea stats: Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Rachel Doppelhammer 40 saves
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16
LM 22 22 12 10 – 66
EG 3 6 0 7 – 16
Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Bennett Berger 10 assists, 3 steals; Denton Kingland 11 points; Kadin Abele 9 points; AJ Ramaker 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Lance Helming 8 points; Eli Menke 3 rebounds, 3 assists; David Hugo 7 points, 2 assists, 3 steals; Alex Mannes 5 points
NRHEG 71, St. James 68
NR 42 29 – 71
SJ 35 33 – 68
NRHEG stats: Porter Peterson 32 points; Daxter Lee 19 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Tyrone Wilson 6 points; Charlie Nissen 4 points; Jaxon Beck 6 points; Will Tuttle 2 points
Girls basketball
Albert Lea 59, Faribault 31
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points, 6 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 10 points
NRHEG 78, LeSueur Henderson 48
NR 38 40 – 78
LH 21 27 – 48
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 1 point, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Sophie Stork 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Paige Nielsen 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Sarah George 6 points, 6 rebounds
Blue Earth Area 38, United South Central 26
United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 14 points, 8 rebounds; Hannah Meyer 6 points, 5 rebounds; Macy Zebro 2 points, 4 rebounds; Lexi Johnson 2 points; Skylar Niebuhr 2 points; Elizabeth Meyer 3 rebounds; Taylor Schroeder 2 assists