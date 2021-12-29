Scoreboard
Published 9:57 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Dec. 23 results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Minnehaha Academy 1
Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal, 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 assist
Bethlehem Academy 58, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34
Alden-Conger//Glenville-Emmons stats: Mallory Ignaszewski 11 points
St. Clair 69, NRHEG 63
SC 46 23 – 69
NR 33 30 – 63
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 charge; Erin Jacobson 21 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Andrea Briggs 1 point, 9 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Madison Murray 1 rebound; Sophie Stork 12 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Sarah George 1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Preslie Nielsen 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Dec. 21 results
Girls basketball
Rochester John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 29 points; Kendall Kenis 16 points
NRHEG 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22
NR 45 31 – 76
JWP 15 7 – 22
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith Vulcan 1 rebound, 2 steals; Faith Nielsen 17 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Andrea Briggs 4 points, 2 steals, 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block; Sidney Schultz 13 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 4 assists; Madison Murray 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks; Sophie Stork 10 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; Sarah George 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 block; Preslie Nielsen 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 2 assists
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 6, Worthington 1
Dec. 20 results
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51, Mankato Loyola 47
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Alyvia Newman 18 points; Cearra Grunzke 15 points
Dec. 18 results
Girls basketball
Rochester Century 63, Albert Lea 55
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points; Kendall Kenis 12 points; Annika Veldman 10 points
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 10, Waseca 0
Albert Lea stats: Morgan Goskeson 3 goals, 1 assist; Shelby Evans 2 goals; Olivia Ellsworth 1 goal; Aryah Hansen 2 goals, 1 assist; Elizabeth Willett 1 goal, 1 assist; Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Esther Yoon 4 assists; Emery Nelson 1 assist; Rachel Doppelhammer 12 saves
Dec. 17 results
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Alden-Conger//Glenville-Emmons 21
NRHEG 78, Triton 50
NR 35 43 – 78
TR 19 31 – 50
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 13 points, 8 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Sophie Stork 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Paige Nielsen 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Sarah George 8 rebounds
Kenyon Wanamingo 51, United South Central 23
United South Central stats: Macy Zebro 9 points; Maya Zebro 6 points, 7 rebounds; Hannah Meyer 5 points, 5 rebounds; Taylor Schroeder 3 points; Maddie Dallman 4 rebounds