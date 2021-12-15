Southeast Regional Sustainable Partnership now accepting new proposals for community projects

Southeast Minnesota residents with an idea to strengthen sustainability in their community can now apply for partnership support from the University of Minnesota Extension Southeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership.

Southeast RSDP supports local innovation by connecting community ideas to University of Minnesota resources in four focus areas: natural resources, clean energy, agriculture and food systems, and resilient communities, according to a press release. Community members work on diverse project teams that research, design and plan local sustainability projects with University students, faculty and staff.

Southeast RSDP seeks ideas from diverse populations and those who have not previously partnered with the University. In 2022, Southeast RSDP will prioritize projects in RSDP’s focus areas that address water quality protection and restoration in Southeast Minnesota; promote just and equitable transitions to clean energy; support the social and economic resilience of all members of the region, especially those who are currently marginalized; and advance local food systems that are economically viable and climate resilient.

“In this time of great change, we need ideas and expertise from southeast Minnesota residents now more than ever that help to shape resilient communities where all people have the opportunity to thrive,” said Southeast RSDP Executive Director Andi Sutton. “I encourage people to get in touch with me to talk about their ideas for making our communities more sustainable places.”

Project ideas are being accepted through Feb. 14 and can be submitted online at z.umn.edu/RSDPIdeaBrief. Community members are encouraged to contact Sutton at sutto364@umn.edu or 857-928-4196 to discuss their ideas and ask questions. Successful projects are selected by the Southeast RSDP community-University governing board through a competitive process.

The RSDP serves Blue Earth, Faribault, Dodge, Freeborn, Olmsted, Fillmore, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, among others.