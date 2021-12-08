St. Theodore students donate food

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Submitted

St. Theodore Catholic School students helped collect food for Cars and Credit to donate to the Salvation Army. They collected 1,188 items. Provided

