Jury reaches verdict in Interchange case

(Update: 3:30 p.m.): The jury has reached a verdict in the case. Check back for more information.



(Earlier story)

The case of The Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro owner who is charged with opening her restaurant in defiance of state executive orders put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 is now in the hands of the jury.

Both the prosecution and defense rested earlier in the morning after almost a day and a half of testimony in the case.

On the witness stand Thursday morning were Minnesota Department of Health Sanitarian Supervisor Matt Finkenbiner, Albert Lea Director of Public Safety J.D. Carlson and two people who had been in the restaurant after it was ordered to be closed for in-person dining.

Restaurant owner Lisa Hanson, who is representing herself in the case, opted not to testify.

Finkenbiner, who was questioned by City Attorney Kelly Martinez on Wednesday, during Hanson’s cross examination referenced state statute that allows him in his duties with the Department of Health to enforce executive orders. He said the restaurant’s business license is contingent on compliance with state law.

Carlson said he was made aware of the state’s executive orders through communication from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. He said he had an open door policy with business owners and tried to focus more on education over enforcement of the state orders.

He said early on he visited with Hanson and her husband, Vern, at the coffee shop where they discussed Hanson’s intent to stay open for indoor dining. He said he gave the family information on the order.

On Dec. 16, he received a Facebook message from someone telling him the restaurant was going to be open and asked what the department was going to do. He also received emails from the Department of Health, asking if the department could assist the state department on whether the restaurant was open. He said he communicated with the state that the restaurant appeared to be open.

Carlson said he was aware of state law that authorizes the police department to enforce executive orders and noted that updates he received from the Department of Public Safety commissioner included statute to cover authorization of enforcement.

Todd Pearson, who became friends with Hanson in late 2020, said he went to The Interchange Dec. 23 and then interviewed Hanson on another instance at a different location. He said she told him it was her intent to stay open.

Pearson, a U.S. Army veteran, said he covers public interests from a different perspective than mainstream media, and has a Rumble and YouTube channel called Minnesota Black Robe Regiment. He said he launched his channel because he believes people should stand up to “tyrannical overreach at all levels.”

Hanson referenced a Facebook post Pearson had made that talked about how he was looking forward to interviewing Hanson. He noted he posted a video that showed the inside of The Interchange juxtaposed against other larger businesses in Rochester that were packed to capacity.

Hanson asked to show the video link on the Facebook post, but that notion was objected to by Martinez and sustained by the judge.

Debra Proulx, who was previously shown in a television interview with KAAL-TV, said she went to The Interchange Dec. 16, when she believes she had a tea from the restaurant. She had acknowledged in the interview with the TV station that there was an executive order and she didn’t think it should be there.

Hanson before the trial has tried to argue that the executive orders were not law and that they were unconstitutional. She made reference Thursday to not being allowed to say certain things in front of the jurors.

Bueltel, on multiple occasions when the jury was out of the courtroom, told Hanson he was not going to allow her to argue the constitutionality of the state executive orders and essentially tell the jury to ignore the law and acquit her. He said it was improper to encourage the jurors to find her not guilty regardless of the law.

Bueltel ruled in an order before the trial that the executive orders have the “full force and effect of law.”

Before taking a break for lunch, both sides — without the jury present — discussed instructions that were given to jurors prior to deliberations.

Hanson again brought up that she thinks executive orders are not law, and Bueltel referenced his earlier order on the matter.

“I don’t see justice here in the court today … haven’t seen justice since I’ve been involved with these cases,” Hanson said.

Hanson in her closing arguments said she was in court because of the phrase “you only have rights if you exercise those rights.”

She tried to raise doubt about the witnesses and tried to raise the issue that there cannot be a breach without an established duty.

She encouraged any juror who might not be satisfied with the prosecution’s presentation to hold true to their convictions.

“Thank you for your service in keeping the republic,” she said.

Martinez pointed out how many of the witnesses described the executive orders as having the full force and effect of law and that the various state and local agencies worked together o ensure compliance.

She read posts she said Hanson made on The Interchange’s Facebook page inviting people to the restaurant, describing the food they had for purchase, the live music and other things — what she described as “admissions” of Hanson.

She said despite numerous conversations with both state and local agents, Hanson decided to violate the executive orders and open for indoor dining.

“The evidence is overwhelming,” she said of all of the elements the jury is asked to decide.

Hanson faces six criminal counts of violating executive orders.