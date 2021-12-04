Tigers dominate on ice with shutout over Fairmont

The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team got its season started with a bang Thursday night when they traveled to Fairmont for a non-conference matchup.

The Tigers got on top early and never looked back, scoring three goals in both the first and third periods, and two in the third to defeat the Cardinals 8-0.

Three different Tigers scored in the first period: Tim Chalmers, Mason Studier and Joseph Yoon all found the back of the net and were assisted by Max Edwin, Elijah Fairis and Jack Ladlie. Yoon’s goal was the result of a power play.

Yoon added another goal in the second period, but not before Josh Behrends and Gavin Quam got onto the scoreboard with goals of their own. Behrends scored a short-handed goal on assists from Yoon and Chalmers. Quam scored a goal assisted by Ladlie and Studier, and Yoon’s second goal was assisted by Edwin.

Already up 6-0 in the third period, the Tigers kept pouring it on with two goals from Fairis. The first was assisted by Spencer VanBeek and the second was assisted by Ladlie.

Dakota Jahnke started in the net for the Tigers and saved all 21 shots that were sent his way.

The Tigers climb to 1-0 to start the season and will be back on the ice Thursday when they take on the Panthers of Rochester Century.