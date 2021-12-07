Tigers finish 13th at premiere Midwest tourney

4 make it to the podium at prestigious event

Ten Albert Lea wrestlers made their way to Iowa City over the weekend to compete in the Dan Gable Donnybrook tournament.

Made up of 32 teams, 13 of which are ranked at the national level, the Donnybrook is billed as one of the toughest high school wrestling tournaments in the Midwest. As a team, the Tigers finished 13th and had four individuals standing on the podium at the end of the tournament.

The highest individual finishers for Albert Lea were Mike Olson and Logan Davis, placing fourth in the 106- and 113-pound weight classes, respectively. Cameron Davis placed sixth at 145 pounds and Nick Korman placed eighth at 145 pounds.

Olson pinned his way to the quarterfinals with a second-period pin in his opening match and a third-round pin in the second round. Once in the semifinals, Olson kept his pin streak alive with a second-period fall to move into the semifinals. He lost a narrow 3-2 decision in the semifinals, before losing yet another one-point decision in the third place match, 4-3.

At 113 pounds, Logan Davis also won his first three matches quite handily. Logan Davis won with a 16-0 tech fall in the first round, a 13-4 major decision in the second and a 8-2 decision in the quarterfinals. Logan Davis was tripped up in the semifinals, losing a 7-2 decision. He also dropped the third-place match in a 6-4 decision.

Cameron Davis won his first two matches with a 50 second pinfall in the first round and a 10-2 major decision in the second. He was defeated in the quarterfinals by pinfall before moving up in the consolation bracket due to an opponent injury. In the fifth-place match, Cameron Davis lost a narrow 6-4 decision.

Korman had a quick fall in his opening-round match, followed by a hard-fought 2-0 decision in the second round. Korman lost in a 5-3 decision in the quarterfinals and stumbled again in the consolation bracket, losing a 10-0 major decision. He lost in the seventh-place match in a 9-1 major decision.

Also wrestling for the Tigers were Brody Ignaszewski at 120 pounds, Aivin Wasmoen at 132 pounds, Carter Miller at 138 pounds, Triton Cox at 152 pounds, Luke Moller at 170 pounds and Kadin Indrelie at 182 pounds.

The Tigers will be on the mat again this weekend when they hit the road for a tournament in Maple Grove.