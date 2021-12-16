Update: Tornado warnings expire for Freeborn, Faribault counties

7:30 p.m.:

Tornado warnings have expired for Freeborn and Faribault counties.

6:56 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. in Freeborn and Faribault counties.

At 6:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mansfield, or 15 miles west of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 65 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

According to the Weather Service, this dangerous storm will be near:

Alden and Conger around 7 p.m.

Freeborn around 7:05 p.m.

Hartland around 7:10 p.m.

Clarks Grove around 7:15 p.m.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Geneva.

The Weather Service states tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. People should not wait to see or hear the tornado but should take cover now.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

6:39 p.m.:

A tornado warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for western Winnebago County after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Forest City, moving at 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kossuth, northwestern Hancock and western Winnebago Counties.

People should take cover now and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Freeborn and Faribault counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning.

Severe thunderstorms will be near Bricelyn around 6:45 p.m., Mansfield around 6:55 p.m., and Alden, Emmons and Conger around 7 p.m.