Trailers reported stolen and other reports

A 16-foot trailer was reported taken at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday at 73505 225th St. in Albert Lea. The theft had occurred the night before.

A white enclosed trailer was reported stolen at 10:38 a.m. Thursday at 605 Mill St. in Twin Lakes.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jennifer Joann Bramstedt, 45, on local warrants at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently used a person’s debit card online at 501 Hillhaven.

Trees down over roads

Reports of trees down were reported on South Newton Avenue, Albert Lea Street and Circle Avenue Wednesday night. A street light was down near City Hall on Fountain Street.

Juvenile cited for assault

A juvenile was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Car broken into

A car was reported broken into at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at 1000 E. Hawthorne St. A purse was taken.