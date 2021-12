Vehicles broken into and other reports

Two vehicles were reported broken into at 4:42 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday at 1120 Frank Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $5 bill was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday at 2019 E. Main St.

Check forgery reported

Check forgery was reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. The check was reportedly passed on Dec. 19.

Man arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jonathon Andrew Larson, 33, on a local warrant and a warrant out of Crow Wing County at 11:48 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St.

Window broken in Oakland

A patio window door was reported broken at 11:14 a.m. Monday at 89017 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. The damage occurred sometime between Christmas Eve and Monday.