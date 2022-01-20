PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 22, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,600.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Scott M Iverson and Shana M Iverson spouses married to each other

MORTGAGEE: Wells Federal Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 07, 2017 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-526712

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Wells Federal Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Citizens Community Federal NA Successor by Merger with Wells Federal Bank

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 78176 150th St, Albert Lea, MN 56007-7038

Tax Parcel ID Number: 03.001.0141

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter Southwest Quarter Section 1, Township 101 North, Range 21 West, Freeborn County, Minnesota;

thence West 198.00 feet, on the south line of said quarter quarter section, to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence West 200.00 feet, on the south line of said quarter quarter section; thence North 367.00 feet, on a line parallel with the east line of said quarter quarter section; thence East 200.00 feet, on a line parallel with the south line of said quarter quarter section; thence South 367.00 feet, on a line parallel with the east line of said quarter quarter section, to the point of beginning; being part of the Southwest Quarter Southwest Quarter Section 1, Township 101 North, Range 21 West; subject to highway easement on the south side thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $80,251.29

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 27, 2022, or the next business day if July 27, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 13, 2021

MORTGAGEE: Citizens Community Federal NA Successor by Merger with Wells Federal Bank

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 045209F01

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 15, 22, 29, 2021, Jan. 5, 12 and 19, 2022

045209F01