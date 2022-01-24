24-PR-21-1906
Published 9:22 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1906
Estate of Dustin Eugene Helgerson, also known as Dustin E. Helgerson and Dustin Helgerson, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 7, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Arnold E. Helgerson, Jr., whose address is 1909 Stevens Street, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT: Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
William R. Asp
Best & Flanagan LLP
60 South Sixth Street, Suite 2700
Minneapolis, MN, 55402
Attorney License No: 388992
Telephone: (612) 339-7121
FAX: (612) 339-5897
Email: wasp@bestlaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 5 and 12, 2022
