PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1906

Estate of Dustin Eugene Helgerson, also known as Dustin E. Helgerson and Dustin Helgerson, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 7, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Arnold E. Helgerson, Jr., whose address is 1909 Stevens Street, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT: Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

William R. Asp

Best & Flanagan LLP

60 South Sixth Street, Suite 2700

Minneapolis, MN, 55402

Attorney License No: 388992

Telephone: (612) 339-7121

FAX: (612) 339-5897

Email: wasp@bestlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 5 and 12, 2022

24-PR-21-1906