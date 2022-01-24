PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-33

Estate of Leslie V. Kalenze, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION TO FORMALLY

ADJUDICATE INTESTACY, DETERMINE HEIRSHIP,

CONFIRM APPOINTMENT AND ACTS OF PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE

PREVIOUSLY APPOINTED INFORMALLY, ALLOW FINAL ACCOUNT, SETTLE AND DISTRIBUTE ESTATE

The Personal Representative of the Estate has filed a Final Account and a petition which requests formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirship, confirmation of appointment and acts of the Personal Representative previously appointed informally, approval of the final account and an order settling the Estate and for a decree or order of distribution to the persons entitled to the Estate.

IT IS ORDERED, That the petition will be heard on February 24, 2022, via zoom, at 2:15 PM, by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by ailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 12 and 19, 2022

24-PR-22-33