3 arrested for DUI and other reports

Police arrested Saw Yut, 30, for felony driving under the influence after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a stop light at 7:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Sorensen Road and U.S. Highway 65.

Police arrested Elwood Lynn Wangen, 68, for driving under the influence near the intersection of Stevens Street and Wayside Avenue.

Police arrested Shelby Nicole Hagen, 24, for driving under the influence after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver at 3:22 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.

Theft by check reported

Deputies received a report of theft by check from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 10:44 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. A check in the amount of $1.01 from the jail was reportedly altered and cashed for $1,000.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Eric Michael Newman, 35, on a warrant and obstruction at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at 20527 900th Ave., Austin.

Police arrested Sara Elaine Katra on 13 felony warrants at 12:19 p.m. Friday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

Police arrested Michael Tyler Conn, 23, on a Hennepin County warrant and domestic assault at 9:09 p.m. Friday at 306 E. 11th St.

Police arrested Vannassa Rose Rascon, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Dunham Street.

Man arrested for assault, reckless discharge of firearm

Deputies arrested Darrell George Hondl, 59, for domestic assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday evening at 21791 785th Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tyler Austin Cournoyer, 23, for driving while impaired after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver at 4:59 a.m. Thursday at 119 W. Seventh St.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at 236 E. Main St. in Alden.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:17 p.m. Friday of a wallet that was taken sometime overnight from a vehicle parked at 129 Elizabeth Ave.

Police received a report at 5:33 p.m. Saturday of an iPhone that had been stolen earlier in the morning at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A license plate was reported stolen off of a pickup at 1:38 p.m. Sunday at 2400 Consul St. The theft took place the day before.

1 arrested for fleeing police

Police arrested Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 34, for fleeing on foot and a California Department of Corrections parole warrant at 6:43 p.m. Friday at 2019 E. Main St.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Darci Ann Bergland, 52, for misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation at 11:04 p.m. Friday at 333 E. Third St.

Window broken

A window and other items were reported broken in a house at 1:26 a.m. Thursday at 601 Columbus Ave.

1 arrested for criminal damage, restraining order violation

Police cited Eh Thay, 30, for fourth-degree criminal damage to property and a harassment restraining order violation at 9:34 a.m. Thursday at 2322 Gene Ave.

1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 56, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 6:37 p.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.