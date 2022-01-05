5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

1

Corn hole tournament

Diamond Jo Casino, 777 Diamond Jo Lane in Northwood, is having its 2022 corn hole kickoff tournament Friday through Sunday and will feature a variety of divisions to compete in. Doors and registration will open at 11 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information contact 507-304-0054.

2

Channeling session

Psychic medium Skye Chen will host an in-person channeling session at 5 p.m. Friday at the Albert Lea Daisy Blue Naturals store, 119 S. Newton Ave. Following a group session, Chen will offer a limited number of individual readings. Pre-registration is required. Call either the Daisy Blue Naturals stores in Albert Lea (507-373-0229) or Austin (507-386-8137) for more information.

3

Shopping

Abundant Life Church is having a ladies shopping trip this Saturday. Meet at the church, at 408 E. 18 St., at 11 a.m. From there, participants will head to the Olive Garden in Mankato for lunch before going to the mall. The event will end at 9 p.m.

4

Indoor 3-D archery tournament

Full Draw Archery Club of Albert Lea will host their first-ever indoor 3-D tournament Saturday and Sunday. Registration will be at the door, with doors opening at 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Cost is $10 for anyone 12 and older, and $5 for anyone 11 and younger. The club is at 133 S. Newton Ave.

5

Dance performance

Just for Kix will have its winter recital from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Albert Lea High School gym. The public is invited to attend.