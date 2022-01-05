5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

Game night

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive. in Emmons, will host Password at 6 p.m. Thursday. In groups of four to six, one team member will be given a one-word password team members will have to guess. Entry is $10 per team, with the winning team taking everything,

Pickleball

Albert Lea Community Education will host the first of six pickleball classes from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Elementary, 902 Abbott St. Learn about the sport, which looks a lot like miniature tennis. Preregistration, found at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/900/winter-2022/pickleball-101, is required. Cost is $18 for the six-week course. Equipment is provided, though a water bottle and terry cloth towel are recommended.

Art for children

From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, learn and paint at the Albert Lea Early Learning Center, 211 W. Richway Drive, with STEAM: Art Exploration. Activities will be based on different artists and techniques. The event is for children 3 to 5 and their parents. Cost is $5. Preregistration, at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/ecfe/852/ecfe-winter-2022/art-exploration, is required.

Dog visit

Harvey the Great Dane will stop by Edgewater Bay Pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a meet and greet. Harvey was hit by a car in early December. Food and drinks will be provided. Money raised will be donated to the Freeborn County Humane Society.

Bridal showcase

Wedgewood Cove Golf Club, at 2200 W. Ninth St., will host its fourth annual bridal showcase Sunday. The event starts at noon and is open to the public. Check out southern Minnesota vendors and sample hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Admission is $5.