5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

1

Tods and Twos

The Albert Lea Early Learning Center, at 211 W Richway Dr., is starting their Tods and Twos Series from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Children 12 to 36 months and their parents are invited to attend any of the four sessions. During each class parents and their toddlers will explore a new play theme, and parents will separate to discuss parenting topics. Preregistration, available at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/ecfe/842/ecfe-winter-2022/tods-twos, is required.

2

‘Rigolleto’

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, at 147 N. Broadway, will host a performance of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday. Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola and Piotr Beczala star.

The story, based on a controversial play by Victor Hugo, tells of an outsider—a hunchbacked jester—who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil that exist in his life.

Tickets are available by either calling the box office at 507-377-4371 or 1-877-730-3144 or visiting https://www.wiztix.com/dnboxoffice/inet/eventview.aspx?cid=42. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. A five-opera flex ticket is available for $90.

All attending must wear a face mask.

3

All-Member Art Show

The All-Member Art Show continues at the Albert Lea Art Center, at 101 S. Broadway. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Due to staffing issues, the center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

4

Painting

Val Foss from The Painted Horse Studio will have another painting event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Dr. in Emmons. Anyone is invited to attend.

5

Book club

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, at 132 N. Broadway, will host a networking event at noon Friday. During the event, the book “Power of Moments” by Chip and Dan Heath will be discussed. The event is free and open to the public.