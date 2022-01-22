Administrator’s Corner: Take a step to explore a new interest

Administrator’s Corner by Chris Chalmers

Being engaged in community requires more intentionality than ever before.

Research continues to prove the benefits of belonging in regards to lifelong health and well-being.

Community takes many forms and is different for each person. Community is all around us: a community of ice houses on the lakes, a community of rock climbers at Brookside, a community of fitness and wellness participants, a community interested in business and finance topics, a community interested in cooking, arts, music, acting, crafts and so much more.

Fortunately for the Albert Lea school district community of over 23,431 residents, the Community Education staff, along with many community partners, have created a wide variety of experiences for people of all ages. There are programming options for all: in-person or online. Online options include synchronous and asynchronous opportunities so there are times that will work for all.

Community engagement and personal fulfillment experiences can be found at www.albertleacommunityed.org.

John Wooden, famous UCLA basketball coach, once said: “It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.”

In 2022 we encourage you to take one step in learning more about a current passion or exploring a new interest. In the latest winter offerings there are over 20 pages of opportunities to choose from. You won’t make a bad choice. Gather-Discover-Grow with Community Education.

Chris Chalmers is the Albert Lea Community Education director.