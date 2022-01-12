Allen Rudolph Kaderabek, 84, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea, on Monday, January 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Otterman presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery of Albert Lea, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Allen was born on June 14, 1937 to Rudolph and Rose Kaderabek in Albert Lea, MN. He attended school in Hollandale. After finishing school, Allen enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany. After leaving the service, Allen moved back to Albert Lea and married Gloria Miller on December 4, 1960. The couple settled in Albert Lea to raise their family of four children.

Allen held many jobs. He worked for 33 years for Wilsons/Farmstead meat packing plant. Allen was a fireman for Farmstead from 1980-1990. Allen also worked in real estate and even sold Filter Queen vacuums. Allen was a member of the Eagles, Moose and American Legion.

Allen drove demolition derbies for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling around Freeborn County. Allen enjoyed family vacations up north to camp and fish. Allen hunted pheasant when he was younger. He had weekly card game with friends. Allen was noted for his fairness and efficiency in his landlord-tenant relationships. Allen especially enjoyed being around his family.

Allen is survived by his children, Judy Kaderabek, Steve Kaderabek, Cheryl Miller, Glenna Hoeper; grandchildren, Dustin, Heather, Nicole Beckjordan, Cory, Nate, Steve, Dan Christenson, Ashley Gullickson, and Travis Kaderabek; great grandchildren, Karlee, Ava, Easton, Madison, Daniel, Meko, Bella, Luke, Levi, Selena, and Savanna; great great grandchild, Princeton; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine Erickson; brothers, Ronnie and Myron “Red”.