Alton Jay Flugum was born on October 17, 1943 at his home, rural Albert Lea, MN. He was the son of Charles T. Flugum and Martha (Singelstad) Flugum. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. He attended country school and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961. He graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA in 1965.

Alton served his country in the United States Army. His final job when he retired was with the United States Postal Department. He was a member of the MENSA International Society. To be a member you must score in the upper 2% of the general population on an approved intelligence test.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mons and Johanna Flugum and Knut and Anna Singelstad, his parents Charles T. and Martha Flugum, his sister and brother-in-law, Cecil and Rev. Milton Johnson, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his brother, Merlin K. Flugum, rural Albert Lea; sister Charlotte S. Stone, Aurora, CO; nephews, Quentin (Tonya) Johnson, Aurora, IL, Todd (Juli) Johnson, Iowa City, IA, Erik (Michele) Johnson, Lebanon, IN, Kyle (Jenifer) Johnson, Stillwater, MN, Robert (Erin) Stone, Denver, CO; niece, Lauren (Jason) Kennedy, Aurora, CO; 15 great-nieces and nephews; aunt, Norma Singelstad Adams, Lake Mills, IA and many cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm.