BIDS/JACOBSON BLDG

Advertisement for Bids – Jacobson Building located at 211 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN

The City of Albert Lea is seeking proposals for Exterior Repairs to the Jacobson Building located at 211 South Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007. Sealed bids will be accepted at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Bid opening will be Wednesday February 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A mandatory virtual preproposal meeting will be held on-line at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Preregistration is required for participation in the meeting; send a request to Amy Meller at amym@mmardhltd.com and she will send an invitation to participate. Note that proposals will contain two, separate, sealed envelopes, one containing a Contractor Qualifications statement and the other a priced proposal. Full information and the construction documents are available without charge from the Franz Reprographics Public Plans Room https://franzrepro.com/ or available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8106938, for a $15.00 nonrefundable fee.

Daphney Maras

City Clerk