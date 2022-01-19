Court dispositions: Dec. 17-20, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 17

Jason Dean Kiefer, 40, 133 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Malenda Faye McClurg, 38, 1204 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must cary proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Fees $200.

Barbara Jean Maly, 62, 510 8th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655.

Abukar S Ahmed, 47, 605 E 22nd St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Gross weight exceeds registered limit. Fees $180.

Julie Ann Stevens, 43, 4410 Toronto St., Ames, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Dec. 20

Willie Padilla, 42, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Stillwater. 9/14/2019 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Local confinement 365 days, credit for time served 274 days. Fees $80. 4/11/2020 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months. Fees $80.

Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 32, 1305 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – aid and abet second-degree burglary. Dismissed. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor – aid and abet theft. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Diego Chivalan Perez, 31, 206 14th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 70/55. Fees $60.

Derek Wayne Hacker, 39, 1433 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree felony. Local confinement 35 days, credit for time served 35 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80. Count 2: Giving Peace Officer false name – of another person. Dismissed.

Garrett Nicholas Olson, 19, 375 Oak St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Martin Alan Smith II, 28. Count 1: Possession of marijuana, fight-degree felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.