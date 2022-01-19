Court dispositions: Dec. 17-20, 2021

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 17

Jason Dean Kiefer, 40, 133 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Malenda Faye McClurg, 38, 1204 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must cary proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Fees $200.

Barbara Jean Maly, 62, 510 8th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655.

Abukar S Ahmed, 47, 605 E 22nd St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Gross weight exceeds registered limit. Fees $180. 

Julie Ann Stevens, 43, 4410 Toronto St., Ames, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Dec. 20

Willie Padilla, 42, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Stillwater. 9/14/2019 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Local confinement 365 days, credit for time served 274 days. Fees $80. 4/11/2020 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months. Fees $80. 

Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 32, 1305 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – aid and abet second-degree burglary. Dismissed. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor – aid and abet theft. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. 

Diego Chivalan Perez, 31, 206 14th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 70/55. Fees $60. 

Derek Wayne Hacker, 39, 1433 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree felony. Local confinement 35 days, credit for time served 35 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80. Count 2: Giving Peace Officer false name – of another person. Dismissed. 

Garrett Nicholas Olson, 19, 375 Oak St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Martin Alan Smith II, 28. Count 1: Possession of marijuana, fight-degree felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit. Dismissed. 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Board to continue counselor on paid leave

UPDS dancers raise funds for telethon

Contest winners announced

Masons raise $16K total for Salvation Army

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials