Court dispositions: Dec. 27-31, 2021

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 27

Javen Juan Moreno, 19, 224 Clark St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

Kaden Patrik Ellingson, 18, 12449 810th Ave. Glenville. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180. 

Amy Marie Gomez, 31, 505 7th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Ricardo Hernandez, 28, 134 Viking Terrace, Northfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Anthony Lee Weber, 39, 2408 Plymouth Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Katie Mae Brooks, 34, 23595 890th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Juan Carlos Lazaro-Merino, 35, 2508 Bayview South Knl., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 

Dec. 28

Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, 816 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. 9/22/2020 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 63 days. Fees $75. Count 3: Unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Theft – Misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 5: Receiving stolen property – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 1/6/2021 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Introduce contraband drug/liquor into jail – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 

Laura Martinez, 20, 602 6th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Benjamin Alberto Padilla Jr., 30, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Raven Denise Hampton, 30, 404 27th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50. Count 3: Child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50. Count 4: Child passenger restraint system – not equipped and installed. Fees $50. 

De Vionte Shaheed Larkin, 25, 1928 Brunswick Ave., Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Charlie Domontie Morris, 26, 1013 W Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200. 

Romy Ann Wilder, 23, 251 5th St. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 29

Kesler Alberto Kramer, 29, 408 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $75. 

Shannon Troy Lee, 51. Count 1: Felony third-degree burglary. Local confinement 46 days, credit for time served 46 days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80. 

Rebecca Lynn Newton, 45, 1311 Crestview Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $116.75. Fees $75.

Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 22, 216 Front St., West Concord. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement 365 days, stay 301 days for two years, credit for time served 64 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 5: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed.

Mitchell Allan Bartelt, 23, 6071 Harbour South Dr., Winneconne, WI. Count 1: Hunting small game without a license. Fees $180. Count 2: Hunting pheasants without a stamp validation. Fees $50. 

Iriano Aglingo, 24, 1204 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 99/70. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50. 

Hector Manuel Ayala Canales, 28, 1102 12th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 

Tyler Daniel Berkner, 27, 239 Pleasant St., Dexter. Speeding 82/55. Fees $200. 

Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 19, 202 Hague Ave. N, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 30

Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 22, 126 W. William St., Albert Lea. 11/25/2019 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 84 days, credit for time served 84 days. Fees $205. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. 1/18/2020 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement 365 days, stay 315 days for two years, credit for time served 50 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $50. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 5: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 6: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. 

Danielle Jean Clark, 45, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement for two days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. 

Dec. 31

Ismael Roque Ramirez, 22, 707 10th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 80/55. Fees $140.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

