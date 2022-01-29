Court dispositions: Jan. 3-6, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 3

Dario Luis Alers, 24, 1708 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment – violate restraining order. Misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $180.

Amanda Jean Haroldson, 31. Albert Lea offense. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor assault – fourth-degree – peace officer, physically assault. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $225. Count 2: Misdemeanor assault – fifth-degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm. Dismissed. Alden offense. Gross misdemeanor assault – fourth-degree – peace officer, physically assault. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor child endangerment. Dismissed.

Allana Rae Kern, 30, 1430 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Furnishing alcohol to an underage person. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Vannassa Rose Rascon, 34. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – misdemeanor. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Mindy Suzanne Seberson, 42, 79433 CR 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Furnishing alcohol to an underage person. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 34. 12/21/21 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Local confinement 10 days, credit for time served four days. Fees $80. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered, certain acts forbidden. Sentenced concurrent with one other. 1/1/22 offense. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Eric Michael Newman, 35, 109 Caledonia St., Caledonia. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer – misdemeanor. Local confinement four days, credit for time served four days. Fees $80.

Joseph William Ubl, 518 Division St. E, Faribault. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Jan. 4

Samuel Josiah Adams-Kortz, 24, 809 Blackmer Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 364 days for four years, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed.

Jerry Robert Olson, 63, 800 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Offering a forged check – gross misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees 75.

Judith Merari Perez Senquiz, 46, 206 Washington St. N, Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Unsupervised probation for 365 days. Restitution $11.46.

Cody Sawn Rhyns, 51, 104 Ermina Ave. S, Albert Lea. 9/27/20 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order-violate and knows of temporary restraining order. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 53 days. Fees $155. 9/25/20 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Dismissed.

David Louis Wangen, 56, 1217 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Juan Pablo Ramirez, 48, 1102 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jan. 5

Jennifer JoAnn Raimann, 45, 800 S 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, Stay 36 days for two years, credit for time served 24 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $480.

Nicholas David Wangen, 34, 85925 295th St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Domestic Assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflict/attempt to inflict bodily harm on another. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Jan. 6

Becky Kay Kline, 61, 807 9th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 58 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Jamie John Kujak, 33, 1609 Massee St., Albert Lea. 12/01/21 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – Fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months. Fees $155. Concurrent with another case. 1/27/20 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months. Fees $75. Concurrent with another case. Count 2: Possession of burglary or theft tools. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drug possession – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Brady Alan Lester, 23, 2014 3rd Ave. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle.

James Edward Moran, 55, 930 Jefferson Ave. Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Tosha Sue Nielsen, 34, 22308 790th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Jose Antonia Soto Jr., 37, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Threat of violence – felony. Local confinement for two days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees. $80. Count 3: Dangerous weapons – intentionally point a gun – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Andrew Scott Adams, 33, 805 Mill St. S, Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Erik Lee Anderson, 32, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law; drinking and consumption. Fees $180.

Sunday Tut Gach, 29, 1006 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $25.

Ricky Montel Jackson, 18, 1348 Colfax Ave., Benton, MI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Eric Michael Newman, 35, 109 Caledonia St., Caledonia. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Rafael Rodriguez Carrazco, 35, 907 7th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Angel Nunez, 48, 309 5th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

McKinley Wright, 23, 1427 Prosperity Ave., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.