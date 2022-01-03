Darlene Mae Nistler, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester from a brain hemorrhage. Darlene was born on March 21st, 1939 in New Prague, Minnesota to William and Mary Tikalsky. She grew up on a farm outside Montgomery, Minnesota and graduated from Montgomery High School. She took a secretarial job at the ASC office in Jordan, Minnesota after graduation. She met Robert Nistler at a Fourth of July picnic in 1966 in Jordan, Minnesota. In 1968, they married and moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota where Bob was a high school teacher and coach. They raised two daughters. When the girls were in elementary school, Darlene went back to work at their school’s media center, where she worked for more than twenty years. She learned the value of hard work on the farm, and she had a tireless work ethic both at work and at home.

Darlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a meticulous homemaker. who loved to cook and bake. She was financially savvy, loved a good bargain and enjoyed shopping and browsing garage sales. She also enjoyed reading, walking, and flying with her son-in-law. Darlene and Bob enjoyed many road trips across the country and throughout Minnesota, and spent 25 years traveling to Texas in the winter. Most of all, however, Darlene loved being a grandma.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Noelle (Tony) Reif of White Bear Lake and Melissa (Drew) Grahek of Mounds View. She had four grandchildren, Nicholas Grahek, Jack Grahek, Casey Reif, and Olivia Reif.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eileen.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, with visitation one hour prior at the church.