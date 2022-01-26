Dealer plate reported stolen and other reports
Published 9:07 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Albert Lea police received a report at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday of a stolen dealer plate from Main Street Auto at 1725 E. Main St.
Bad checks reported
Police received a report at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday of 10 bad checks that were written out over the last two weeks at 2708 Bridge Ave.
Illegal dumping reported
Police received a report at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday of illegal dumping on Sunset Street between Highway 13 and Lake Chapeau.