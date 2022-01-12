PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Pursuant to Minn. Stat Section 317.727, P & E Enterprises Inc., is providing written notice to known and potential creditors that the organization is in the process of dissolving. P & E Enterprises Inc. was incorporated in Minnesota as a Corporation under Minn. Stat. Chapter 302A. The dissolution was approved by written action of the shareholders on 9/30/2021. On 12/16/2021 the notice of intent to dissolved was filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office pursuant to Minn. Stat 317A.723. Any written claims again P & E Enterprises Inc. must be presented by 3/16/2022 and mailed to: Leach Law PLLC, 1206 W. Front St. Unit 5, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 22, 29, 2021, Jan. 5 and 12, 2022

DISSOLUTION