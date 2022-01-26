Driver discount course to be taught at Senior Center

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus Driver Discount Course from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Albert Lea Senior Center, 1739 W. Main St.

This class will save up to 10% on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.