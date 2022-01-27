Eddie Joe Luna, II passed away on January 19, 2022, at his home in Minneapolis. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Fr. Kurt Farrell will preside. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Eddie was born on September 16, 1982, to Eddie Joe Luna and Corrine Brenda Jenson in Edina, MN. Eddie grew up and attended school in Albert Lea. He was a member of St Theodore Church in Albert Lea and the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. Eddie had recently attended school for truck driving and was in training to enter the profession.

Eddie enjoyed, frisbee golf, coin collecting, fishing, rollerblading, hockey, and hanging out with his family and friends. He enjoyed going to church and loved God. Eddie really liked George Strait was happy to attend his concert and others over the years.

Eddie is survived by his mother Corrine Jenson; sisters, Tara Luna (Rocky Martinez), Diane Perez; brother, Jeff (Tanya) Herbst; and nieces and nephews, Samuel, Benjamin, Desiree, Johnny, Ashley, Albert, Parker, Sadie, Cooper, and Grace.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father Eddie Luna, maternal and paternal grandparents and niece, Alicia Jo Martinez.