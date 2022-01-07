Garage damaged by fire

An attached garage was damaged by fire Thursday evening on Ulstad Avenue in Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched to the fire at 5:11 p.m. at 808 Ulstad Ave.

When fire crews arrived, they found a single car attached garage engulfed in fire.

According to the fire department, all occupants safely evacuated the home prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Crews were at the scene for about 1 1/2 hours performing salvage and overhaul work.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damage was estimated at $15,000.