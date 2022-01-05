Holidays bring surge in new COVID-19 cases

The holidays brought a surge in new COVID-19 cases. And it was Mower County that was hit the worst in the area.

The county recorded 212 new cases with an additional seven probable, according to the update from health officials on Tuesday.

A 60-64 year-old resident also died from COVID complications.

Steele County recorded 85 new cases with an additional two probable, while Freeborn County had 67 new cases and 14 probable cases.

There are 157 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with three new hospitalizations, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county health department on Tuesday released data from two days of updates and said the new cases were from the following age groups: two were reported in children newborn to 4 years old, three cases in children 5 to 9, five in children 10 to 14, six in youth 15 to 19, 27 in residents in their 20s, 20 cases for people in their 30s, 21 cases for people in their 40s, 13 cases of residents in their 50s, 12 cases of residents in their 60s and seven new cases of residents in their 70s.

Waseca County had 35 new cases, while Faribault County recorded 26 new cases as well as another probable case.