How to get involved in this year’s party caucuses

The Freeborn County Republican and DFL parties will host caucuses Tuesday as another election season officially gets underway.

The Freeborn County DFL Party will have what it has deemed a “contactless caucus” because of the influx of COVID-19 cases across the county.

“We want to keep our caucus-goers safe and healthy, and we want to keep our community safe and healthy, said Mary Hinnenkamp, a member of the local DFL Party.

For local DFLers, this means completing and returning a non-attendee form to become a delegate to the county convention on April 2 and the Senate district convention April 24. Forms need to be turned in by 9 p.m. Tuesday by email to freeborncountydfl@gmail.com or in-person at the Union Center, 1407 N. Minnesota Highway 13 between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

There will be a couple people there accepting the forms. The form can be found at https://

www.dfl.org/partydocuments/ and by clicking on “Non-attendee Form.”

Forms were also mailed out to people who were delegates in the last election season. The same can be done if people

want to submit resolutions.

People can print out a resolution form on the website and then either return via email or in-person.

“We’re trying to get the word out to people who may not have attended last time,” Hinnenkamp said.

The Freeborn County Republican Party will meet in-person at Southwest Middle School.

Local Republican Party Chairman Robert Hoffman said doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the caucus starting at 7 p.m.

There will be a straw poll for governor, which Hoffman said provides the first semi-official barometer of where people are at for the seat at the beginning of the election season.

People who wish to become a delegate for the county convention on Feb. 22, the First District convention April 12 in Mankato and the state convention May 13 and 14 in Rochester must attend the caucus.

Hoffman said it is easy and fun to participate.

“Two hours on a Tuesday evening and you can really, really actively participate,” Hoffman said.

He noted he was anticipating many people to participate who have never attended before.

“It all starts with coming to caucus,” he said.