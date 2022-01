Items were reported taken from a storage unit at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Scammer reported

Police received a report at 2:23 p.m. Monday of a scammer at 2931 Campus Drive. The scammer reportedly had the reporting party’s Social Security number and credit card.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.