Lake Mills team finishes fourth in Greene

Lake Mills wrestled in Greene on Saturday in the North Butler Invitational.

The Bulldogs placed fourth out of 13 teams.

“This tournament had some great individuals and several solid teams,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “I was very happy with our overall performance and saw many of our kids making up ground on kids they wrestled before break.”

Senior Hayden Brua won his first career tournament when he pinned his Nashua-Plainfield opponent in the finals. Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson and Alex Beaty also made the finals, but each lost to highly ranked opponents.

“It is great to get four kids to the finals in a 13-team tournament,” Brandenburg said. “All 10 wrestlers finished what they were seeded or higher, which is a nearly impossible feat.”

Lake Mills will wrap up their regular season this week with two duals Thursday and the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament in St. Ansgar Saturday.

Team scores

Nashua-Plainfield 247, Wapsie Valley 151, Wilton 148, Lake Mills 143, North Butler/Clarksville 138, Tipton 118, Aplington-Parkersburg 93, North Linn 93, MFL MarMac 71, BCLUW-SH 63, Belmond-Klemme 41, Rockford 22, West Fork 3.

Finals

106- Jayden Rinken (NP) dec. Lucas Oldenkamp (LM), 3-1. 113- Brody Brisker (W) maj. dec. Hayden Helgeson (LM), 9-1. 120- Garret Rinken (NP) dec. Dawson Schmit (WV), 8-3. 126- Tanner Arjes (NBC) maj. dec. Kendrick Huck (NP), 9-0. 132- Blaine Baumgartner (NL) pinned Kaden Wilken (NP), 2:49. 138- Trey Nelson (NP) pinned Cael Bridgewater (NL), 3:58. 145- Hayden Brua (LM) pinned Jackson Carey (NP), 1:58. 152- Gabe McGeough (MFL) dec. Alex Beaty (LM), 12-5. 160- Skyler Schmidt (T) pinned Quinn McGeough (MFL), 3:10. 170- Kaden Shirt (W) pinned McKade Bloker (NBC), 1:38. 182- Tate White (NP) dec. Cannon Joerger (WV), 8-1. 195- Kolben Miller (NBC) pinned Jerry Havill (T), :44. 220- Sean May (BCL) dec. Carson Troyna (AP), 6-2. 285- Chet Buss (NBC) pinned Alex Kaufmann (W), 1:47.

Other Lake Mills finishes

3rd: Brett Peterson (170), Wyatt Hanna (195), 5th: Beau Kaufman (160), 6th: Geraldo Vazquez (120), Garrett Ham (138), DNP: Broodie Lawson (220).