Letter: America, the Beautiful — God shed his grace on thee

Ready to go on a dream trip. My daughter planned the itinerary for our year 2021 vacation. She was on the phone for five or six hours seeking camping spaces. My son hired a Biblical guide called “The Geology of Yellowstone” by Patrick Nurre.

We saw an 1880 town in South Dakota, Badlands National Park, Mount Rushmore, Bear Country, Custer State Park, Deadwood, Wild Bill Hickok, Devil’s Tower by Sundance, Wyoming, Big Horn Mountains, swimming in hot springs in Thermopolis, Cody Rodeo and Annie Oakley, went rafting down the White River, World War I (1914-1918), the Corn Palace and Yellowstone National Park.

Mount Rushmore is a tribute to the exceptional lives and extraordinary legacies of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. It was here President Trump proclaimed before the world, “This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced, their legacy will never, ever be destroyed. their achievements will never be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom.”

Trump continued his speech with the following, “I am deploying federal law enforcement to protect our monuments, arrest the rioters and prosecute the offenders to the fullest extent of the law. … Under the executive order I signed last week — pertaining to the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act and other laws — people who damage or deface federal statues or monuments will get a minimum of 10 years in prison. And obviously that includes our beautiful Mount Rushmore.”

Years ago, we brought our family camping here, and now they are taking my husband and me to enjoy the sights again.

We ate at a good eating place: Irma Restaurant at the Buffalo Bill Museum.

The short history of Yellowstone Park: In 1872 President Grant signed into law the establishment of the world’s first national park.

• Tower Falls: Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. The canyon is up to 1,200 feet deep and up to 4,000 feet wide.

• Fairy Falls: 197-foot waterfall along Fairy Creek, putting our feet in Yellowstone Lake, the scenic Bluetooth Highway and Grand Prismatic Spring (which is the third largest in the world — this pool is bigger than a football field. Its enchanting colors are caused by the different species of heat-lowering bacteria that live in the spring.)

Old Faithful Geyser and Old Faithful Inn offered shops and food. In 1980, we experienced the magic of winter snowmobiling, seeing snow-covered forests of pine and Douglas fir trees and animals such as deer, wolves and bison.

There’s Fountain Paint Pots in the Lower Geyser Basin to view geysers, hot springs, mud pots and fumaroles.

A preface to “The Geology of Yellowstone” and other books by author Patrick Nurre. He believes that God has revealed a history of the earth — Genesis first 11 chapters. His Biblical view of a recent creation and global flood is the right one.

My next letter will contain information regarding our trip to the Ark Encounter near Williamstown, Kentucky.

Pray for our nation.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea