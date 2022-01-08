Letter: Republican Party caucus Feb. 1

It’s election year again! That means it’s time for everyone to be a part of the political process and attend their party’s caucuses. This year’s Freeborn County Republican Party caucuses will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. at Southwest Middle School in Albert Lea for any Republicans who live in Freeborn County. Caucuses are the beginning of the political process of endorsing candidates for offices like governor and more. At this year’s caucuses, we will be having a straw poll for the governor race, resolutions (amendments) to the Republican Party of Minnesota platform, and the election of delegates to our county convention among other things. We would love to have you join us and become a part of the Republican Party process!

Aaron Farris

vice chairman

Freeborn County GOP