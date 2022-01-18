Man arrested for assault and other reports

Published 6:31 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Jesse Adam Antiel, 21, for fifth-degree assault and domestic assault at 4:51 a.m. Monday at 204 Giles Place.

Snowmobile crash reported

Police received a report of a snowmobile crash at 12:40 p.m. Monday at 400 Highway 13 N. The operator reportedly lost the ability to steer the snowmobile and crashed into a tree, receiving a minor injury.

Tools reported stolen

A theft of several tools was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday at 1912 State St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sunday Tut Gach, 29, on a local warrant at 2019 E. Main St.

Jacobson Shawn Lawrence, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at 5:13 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

More News

On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work

Donations pouring to animal shelters for “BettyWhiteChallenge” 

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Snowmobile stolen and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials