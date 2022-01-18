Man arrested for assault and other reports

Police arrested Jesse Adam Antiel, 21, for fifth-degree assault and domestic assault at 4:51 a.m. Monday at 204 Giles Place.

Snowmobile crash reported

Police received a report of a snowmobile crash at 12:40 p.m. Monday at 400 Highway 13 N. The operator reportedly lost the ability to steer the snowmobile and crashed into a tree, receiving a minor injury.

Tools reported stolen

A theft of several tools was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday at 1912 State St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sunday Tut Gach, 29, on a local warrant at 2019 E. Main St.

Jacobson Shawn Lawrence, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at 5:13 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.