Mobile home damaged by fire in Albert Lea

A mobile home was damaged by fire on Gene Street in Albert Lea Saturday morning.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to a press release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

The release stated Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. Saturday to 907 Gene St. for the fire, and when they arrived, they found fire coming out of two windows of the home.

Firefighters verified no one was inside and extinguished the fire. Crews were on the scene for about two hours extinguishing hot spots.

The fire department stated the home had significant smoke damage throughout and many rooms had fire damage.

Total damages are estimated at $20,000.

Though the cause is undetermined at this time, the fire appears to be accidental. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist with the investigation.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue reminded residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes. If you need assistance installing or deciding where to place detectors, contact the department at 507-377-4341.