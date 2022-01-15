Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club to offer scholarships  

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Submitted

The Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club this week announced nursing scholarships available to area graduating seniors, or persons who have successfully completed one year of education in a registered nurse program. Each scholarship is in the amount of $1,000.  

Applications are available from school counselors, principals or by contacting Rosie Rasmussen at 507-377-3683 (home phone) or 507-391-0404 (cell phone) or e-mailing jrrassen@charter.net.

Factors to be considered by the scholarship committee are academics, community involvement and demonstrated leadership.

All completed applications must be received by April 1 to be considered and processed.

