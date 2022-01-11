New COVID-19 death reported in Faribault County

An 80-84 year old Faribault County resident died from COVID-19 complications, while 16 new cases and one probable case were reported Monday in the update from health officials.

So far the county has reported 2,927 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 42 deaths.

Mower County reported 74 new cases with 12 more probable. The county has had 8,456 total cases and 58 deaths.

Freeborn County had 38 new cases and seven more probable. That brings the county’s total to 6,642 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 55 deaths.

Of those cases, three were reported in newborns to 4-year-olds, three more in 5- to 9-year-olds, one in a 10- to 14-year-old, three in 15- to 19-year-olds, 12 in residents in their 20s, nine in residents in their 30s, two in residents in their 40s, seven in residents in their 0s, one in a resident in their 60s and four in residents in their 80s.

Waseca County had 17 new cases of COVID-19 with three more probable. The county has had 4,372 cases and 35 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Minnesota has had 1,075,028 positive cases with 10,810 deaths.

On Monday, there 10,964 new cases reported and 44 deaths.