New Freeborn County COVID-19 death reported

Another Freeborn County resident has died from COVID-19, according to health officials on Friday.

The resident was between 80 and 84 years of age and is the 60th COVID death for the county.

The county also reported 86 new cases with another two probable. That brings the total number of cases to 8,146, with 60 cases being fatal.

Among the new infections, five cases were reported in children newborn to 4, 12 in patients 5 to 9, seven in children 10 to 14, nine in teenagers 15 to 19, 12 in people in their 20s, 10 in people in their 30s, six in people in their 40s, 13 in people in their 50s, seven in people in their 60s, three in people in their 70s and four in people in their 80s.

Two new hospitalizations were also reported in Freeborn County, and there are presently 368 lab-confirmed active cases.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases in the area, with 113 confirmed and another five probable. Fifty county residents have died among the 9,398 total cases.

Mower County counted 80 new cases of COVID-19, with another three probable. There have been 10,937 total cases since the pandemic began, along with 59 deaths.

Waseca County had 54 new cases with another 10 probable. That raises the county’s total number of infections to 5,001. Thirty-seven county residents have died.

Faribault County reported 26 new cases. Forty-five county residents have died of the 3,415 total county infections.

Minnesota recorded 14,565 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 43 new deaths. The state has reported 1,309,665 total cases since the pandemic started, and 11,382 Minnesotans have lost their lives.