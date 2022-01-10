PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State Certificate of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.

The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.

Name: Albert Lea Real Estate Market, LLC

File Number: 1282890700024

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 12/29/2021

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles

of Organization

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: Albert Lea Real Estate Market, LLC

ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: Name Address: 109 Ridge Road Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

ARTICLE 3 – DURATION: PERPETUAL

ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS:

Name: Matthew Johnson Address: 109 Ridge Road Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman

MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 5 and 8, 2022

