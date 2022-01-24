Pauline Vashti (Crawford) Vaale

Mrs. Pauline Vashti Vaale, 99, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Prairie Center Cottages, Albert Lea, MN.

Pauline was born to parents Russell and Gladys Crawford on October 28, 1922 in Hampton Iowa. She grew up as the second child of seven and graduated school in Maple Island MN. She helped on the family farm, worked as a housekeeper in Austin and worked for Hormel before attending North Central Bible University. On May 16th,1953 she married Orin Eugene Vaale and moved to Copalis Crossing, WA where they pastored the Assembly of God Church.

Their only child, Lee Vaale, was born on December 5th,1954 and shortly after they served the Assembly of God as traveling evangelist. In 1960 Pauline stopped traveling and worked at The Home of Peace in Oakland California so Lee could attend school. While Orin continued traveling as an evangelist. They pastored a church in 1967 in Mason City IA and in 1969 they pastored a church in Sidney, MT. Pauline and Eugene moved back to the farm in Oakland Township to care for her parents. They then moved into Albert Lea and opened an antique shop.

Pauline is survived by her son, Lee (Nancy) Vaale; grandchildren, David(Marisa) Vaale, Michael (Jena) Vaale, Thomas (Jasmine) Vaale and David Hockinson. Great-grandchildren: Mason and Cole Vaale, Micaela, Torri and Olivia Vaale, Lincoln, Locklen, Xander and Lacey Vaale, Caleb Urban and Annabelle Hockinson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Orin Eugene Vaale; her sisters; Miriam Younker, Doris Avery, Thelma Remick, Zelma Crawford, William (Russell) Crawford, Minnie (Melvina) Chandler, and infant brother, John Edward Crawford.

On January 29th, 2022 visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 1540 S Shore Drive, Albert Lea MN. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.