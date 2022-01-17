PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS,

ACTING AS DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR COUNTY DITCH 15

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING ACCEPTANCE OF CONTRACT, PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES 103E.555

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners, sitting as Drainage Authority for County Ditch 15, will hold a public hearing at 8:45 a.m. on January 18, 2021 at the Freeborn County Government Center Boardroom, located at 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. The purpose of the hearing is to review the Engineer’s Report to the Drainage Authority, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 103E.555, showing that the contract to construct the Improvement to County Ditch 15 is complete. The Engineer’s Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority and is available for public inspection at the Freeborn Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. Any party objecting to the acceptance of the contract may appear at the hearing and be heard.

Dated this 21st day of December, 2021

Pat Martinson, Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 31, 2021, Jan. 8 and 15, 2022

